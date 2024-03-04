Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

