Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,198 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 530.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 427,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

