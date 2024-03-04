Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

