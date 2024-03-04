Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $270.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

