Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,295.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,234.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,055.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

