Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 753.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SunPower worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 2,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 559,315 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SunPower by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

SunPower Trading Up 2.3 %

SunPower stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

