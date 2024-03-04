Teza Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $618.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWBI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.