Teza Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,059,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $263.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

