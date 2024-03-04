Teza Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NYSE:TNL opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

