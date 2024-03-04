Teza Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,767 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 16.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 470,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 153,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

GTES stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.