Teza Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

