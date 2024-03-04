Teza Capital Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $217.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $217.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.