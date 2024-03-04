Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.86 and a beta of 1.68. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

