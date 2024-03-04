Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $335.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $335.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.