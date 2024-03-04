Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,010,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.7 %

Tapestry stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

