Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $478,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB stock opened at $436.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.31 and its 200 day moving average is $390.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.