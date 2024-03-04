Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

