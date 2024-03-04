Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 3.2 %

Insulet stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.