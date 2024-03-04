Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $651,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $162.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.