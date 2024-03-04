Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,154 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

