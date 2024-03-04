Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

