Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 793,558 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 575,012 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,768,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 536,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $22,324,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.