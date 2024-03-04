Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $259.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.