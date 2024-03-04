Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,059 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after buying an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

COTY stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

