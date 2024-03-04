Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,688 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.