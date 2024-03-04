Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

