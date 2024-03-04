Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 19,418 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,434 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

