Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 41,574 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

