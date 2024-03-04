Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000.

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

