Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,910,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.