Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

