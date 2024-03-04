Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $92.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

