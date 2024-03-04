The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

The Cigna Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 397.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $31.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.88. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

