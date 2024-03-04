The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

