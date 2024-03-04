The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $28.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 8.0 %

Insider Activity

Xometry stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.76. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $148,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 in the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.