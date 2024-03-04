The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.