The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $106.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

