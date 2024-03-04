The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $106.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.