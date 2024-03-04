The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $384.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

