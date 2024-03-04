The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.