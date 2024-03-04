The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

