The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

