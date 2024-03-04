The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

