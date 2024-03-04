The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.