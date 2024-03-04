The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

