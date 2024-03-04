The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Mosaic worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mosaic by 192.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $273,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

