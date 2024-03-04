The ODP Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for ODP in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ODP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $54.41 on Monday. ODP has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

