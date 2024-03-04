The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $158.85 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $373.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.15.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

