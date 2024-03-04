Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Toast by 45,081.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toast by 134.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,451,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 832,648 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

