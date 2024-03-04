Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years.
NYSE TR opened at $32.53 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.15.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
