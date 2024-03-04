Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE TR opened at $32.53 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

