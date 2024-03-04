Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,381 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

